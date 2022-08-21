On July 20, I had the honor of representing the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Israel Defense Forces sub-committee at the 40th anniversary of the Havat Hashomer Basic Training Base in Northern Israel.
For those of you who do not know about this special IDF training facility, it was created in 1982 in order to effectively socialize, educate and provide basic military discipline and training to a population that had previously not been accepted into the IDF. Most of these “youth at risk” population have entered the gates of Havat Hashomer for the past 40 years with mixed backgrounds which have included one or more of the following demographics: school dropouts, juvenile delinquents, dysfunctional families and poverty level economic environments.
Above the gate at the entrance to Havat Hashomer is the motto: “B’zchut Ha’emunah B’adam,” which says so much in Hebrew but for our purposes can be translated to: “By means of the belief in the potential of every person.” This motto conveys the message to each and every soldier who enters the base that they are valued and each one of them has the potential to change the path of their life from that very first moment as a soldier in the IDF.
The staff at Havat Hashomer is primarily female commanders ages 18 to 20 who work 24-7 with these very challenging male soldiers (the same age or even a little older) as they adjust to the demands of being away from their homes and neighborhoods and becoming soldiers in the IDF. With the support of experienced officers, a thoughtful sequence of training – including some programming supported by our Federation – these very special young female commanders serve as psychologists, social workers, teachers, disciplinarians and even at times, mothers, for these young men during their months of basic training. The goal being to help each and every one of the conscripts develop their self-esteem, to complete a meaningful service, and to prepare them to eventually return to civilian life with a sense of dignity and purpose as a contributing citizen of Israel. You can learn more about the unique programming of this IDF unit and our Federation’s long-term relationship with it by contacting Tal Rothstein at trothstein@jewishcleveland.org.
The 40th celebration involved several very moving moments including the sharing of his personal story by Lt. Tzvivo G. He had been in and out of juvenile prisons from the ages of 13 through 18 and had the reputation of being a violent thug in his rough neighborhood. After some further brushes with the law and additional stints in prison as a young adult, Tzvivo was given a last-chance opportunity to enlist in the IDF and do basic training at Havat Hashomer. As Tzvivo told the audience, it was the staff at Havat Hashomer that believed in his capacity to change his ways and to establish admirable goals for his life outside the realm of the criminal world. Today, Tzvivo is a platoon commander in an elite fighting unit in the IDF and he is using his skills in ways that prepare his soldiers to defend the security of Israel’s citizens. Tzvivo is also on track to finish his high school education during the last stage of his IDF service and plans to attend college. His ultimate goal is to open and operate a youth center in the “rough” neighborhood he grew up in. Tzvivo is determined to give back and help “save” others and he thanked Havat Hashomer and its staff and spirit for truly changing his life.
After hearing Tzvivo’s story, the audience saw and heard a conversation between Tzvivo and the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog. During that exchange, the president congratulated Tzvivo on his path to success through his many obstacles and shared that he had given Tzvivo a “presidential pardon” for his past youthful criminal transgressions. A representative from Herzog’s office was present to hand Tzvivo his pardon. This meant that Tzvivo had earned a fresh start in life as a contributing citizen to Israeli society. Havat Hashomer and its staff believed in Tzvivo’s potential and Israeli society will benefit from this for years to come. Multiply Tzvivo’s story by the tens of thousands over 40 years and you can begin to grasp the impact of this very special unit in the IDF. Havat Hashomer has and continues to help make the IDF a “nation’s army” and its efforts make the following statement closer to a reality: “The people build an army; the army builds a nation.”
On a more personal note, the opening remarks of Havat Hashomer’s base commander from 1985 to 1987, Dov A., struck home for me. I served in this unit’s headquarters from 1984 to 1986. As Dov A. revisited with the audience the fact that in 1985 there was a strong movement within the higher ranks of the IDF and in the Israeli Parliament to end the army’s experiment with “youth at risk” because it wasn’t the army’s job to take care of them. These decision-making folks argued that the social welfare system and the educational system had this responsibility – not the IDF. While the arguments for and against the IDF continuing its involvement with this “at-risk” population were taking place at IDF headquarters and in the Knesset building, one of my assignments was to travel all over Israel (the development towns and inner cities from north to south) to find out what was going on with the first groups of Havat Hashomer soldiers that had finished their military service.
Were they employed? Were they learning a trade? Had they returned to a life on the fringe? Were they happy? Encouraging others to try and succeed in the IDF? I wrote my notes about hundreds of discharged soldiers in English and then “encouraged” my late wife, Aviv, to write them in her beautiful Hebrew handwriting (a second IDF service for her). These documents worked their way up the chain of command and I was told they were used as helpful “evidence” to support the continuing of our unit’s existence. Forty years later, this unit, with Havat Hashomer and its sister base, Machva Alon, (for female “at-risk” conscripts) as its flagship facilities are an integral and well-respected part of the IDF’s efforts to “build a Nation.”
Needless to say, both as a professional educator and a veteran of the IDF, I am very proud of the fact that our Federation, through the OCC’s IDF sub-committee and its partner agency Bellefaire JCB, has an ongoing professional and financial supporting relationship with Havat Hashomer and the unit that oversees its activities. This relationship is another reason Jewish Cleveland can be very proud of our community.
Mark Sack is a resident of Orange and a social studies teacher at Cleveland Heights High School.