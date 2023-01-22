In 1991, I purchased a fish hat at Adler’s in the Cleveland Metroparks North Chagrin Reservation. It was white with an authentic replica of a small mouth bass, protruding from the front and back of the hat. That was the first year that – as a Park Synagogue member – I decided to take my then 3-year-old son, Steven, on a Simchat Torah excursion, bopping from shul to shul along the ultra-Orthodox South Taylor Road strip.
I knew a few people – Louie Malcmacher, Eli Dessler and Jeff Gross – who belonged to that community. But, feeling out of place, I planned to use the fish hat as an ice-breaker as we entered each shul.
The idea worked. In the playful spirit of Simchat Torah, congregants grabbed my fish hat, placed their black hats onto my head and passed my hat along to others. The congregants welcomed Steven and me into their shuls, then into their homes for meals following the evening services, and even for sleepovers on a few occasions. One year, the fish hat made its way across three different shuls before dutifully being returned to me at the end of the evening.
From 1997 to 2007, Steven wore the fish hat as we entered shuls both on South Taylor Road and South Green Road, sparking the same reaction: “Hey, the fish hat is back.” And, then, the passing of the hat began.
Alas, even though Peter Pan lamented, “never grow up,” I felt somewhat silly wearing the fish hat after Steven entered college in 2007. But, I wasn’t ready to fully retire it as the hat had created shared joy among so many people of different backgrounds who were sometimes reticent to engage. So, I needed to create a new strategy.
For several years after, I became president of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, I brought the fish hat to Simchat Torah services there. The children loved it, passing the hat around while dancing with the Torah. However, for me, this new ritual didn’t quite represent bridging differences between people of different backgrounds.
In 2017, I presented Rabbi Zach Truboff with an idea: why not designate a caring child as the wearer of and keeper of the hat for a year, until the designee picks another child as the wearer of the hat. This has become an annual Cedar Sinai ritual that we call “The Order of the Fish.” I am grateful to Rabbi Noah Leavitt for continuing this event.
To inaugurate the new Order of the Fish recipient each year, I wrote “A Fish’s Midrash.” The midrash says, “Once upon a time on a day long ago, two rabbis were debating an important issue. The rabbis were Rabbi Simcha Zissel Zev and Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Zev said that Jews should give people fish when they are needy because their need is immediate. Yochai said that we should teach people how to fish so that they can sustain themselves. They debated long into the night. To settle their differences, they retreated to a local pond where pious rabbis often came to meditate. As they started to debate again, a fish flew out of the water and embedded itself in this hat, speaking at the same time to the rabbis: “Stop your debate. You are both right. Now, focus on the future. Go out and find children who are pure of heart, who have compassion on people, who do acts of kindness. Give them this hat and they will become members of The Order of Fish with the purpose of not debating, but of spreading kindness.”
Since the Order of the Fish started, Cedar Sinai Synagogue has designated Elihai Truboff, Sarah Seltzer, Vrami Haas, Yehuda Vidmar-McEwen and Mirium Liebman as members of The Order of the Fish. At a recent Shabbat, a special plaque commemorated the designees, including my son, Steven, and the annual metaphor that celebrates fishing for what connects us rather than what divides us.
Stuart Muszynski is the president and CEO of Values-in-Action Foundation in Mayfield.