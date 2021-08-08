In the aftermath of May’s Gaza war, Magen David Adom’s new underground Marcus National Blood Services Center takes on greater urgency to ensure that Israel’s future blood supply is safe from potential terrorist attacks.
To spur support for this vital facility, Israel Bonds has joined an effort by the local Jewish community to complete the Cleveland Community Recovery and Waiting Room at the Marcus Blood Center. The center is scheduled to open in Ramla this fall.
The recent conflict with Gaza and whatever comes next only cements how important this project is to secure Israel’s future, and we are grateful for the partnership with Israel Bonds to bring this project to fruition.
Individuals can invest a minimum of $1,000 in a three-year Sabra bond and register it to American Friends of Magen David Adom upon purchase. Bonds of $25,000 or more gifted to the project will be recognized on a plaque at the new blood center.
As one person who serves on the Israel Bonds National Women’s Division advisory council told us, there is nothing more important to her and husband, Steve, than the state of Israel. Israel has depended on Israel Bonds since its founding in 1951. It gives them great satisfaction to know their gift has a double impact in support of Israel and the blood center.
The $130-million facility is being built with funds generously donated by AFMDA. Three of the six floors are underground in successively more secure levels to safeguard Israel’s strategic blood reserves and employees against missile, chemical, biological and terrorist attacks, as well as natural disasters.
During this challenging time, economic support for Israel is essential. Israel Bonds and AFMDA are an excellent partnership, strengthening Israel’s economy while protecting its crucial blood supply against external threats.
We are delighted that Israel Bonds is partnering with MDA in this vital effort to help ensure the safety and security of Israel’s future blood supply and hope individuals in our community will step forward to support this strategic and much-needed facility in whatever way they can.
To participate in the blood center campaign or for more information, please contact us at dcohen@afmda.org or 216-233-1595.
For information about purchasing Israel bonds, contact us at michael.holub@israelbonds.com or 216-342-6847. Since purchasing Israel bonds constitutes a charitable gift, it is recommended that individuals consult their tax advisers regarding tax planning.
Darcee Cohen is development executive of American Friends of Magen David Adom and Michael Holub is a registered representative with Israel Bonds.