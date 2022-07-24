Ever since the Abraham Accords peace agreement among the state of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain was signed in September 2020 on the White House lawn, many of us have wondered just how real this “treaty of peace, diplomatic relations and full normalization” actually is.
So, when the opportunity arose to be a part of a historic delegation of Israel Bonds leaders to the UAE and Bahrain, as well as Israel, six of us from Cleveland felt that we couldn’t say no. The Cleveland delegation included Steven and Edith Greenberg (Steve is the current bonds chair for Northeast Ohio); Lydia Frankel (current women’s division chair for Northeast Ohio), her daughter, Danielle (a young leader), and Rubin and Eileen Guttman (Rubin is the past chair of bonds for Northeast Ohio). The trip was led by Israel Bonds President and CEO Dani Naveh and national and international Chairman Howard L. Goldstein. Together, with about 70 other bonds leaders from around North America and Canada, the group met with government, financial, diplomatic and religious leaders from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Israel, experiencing firsthand the blossoming ties between the Jewish state and the Gulf Emirates.
Dubai is an incredibly modern metropolis with remarkable contemporary architecture that seems to be going up at a breathless pace as the Emirates strive to become a high-tech business hub for the Gulf. It is also home to the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, which just happens to include a kosher steakhouse. The St. Regis Palms hotel also hosts a weekly Shabbat minyan, which many of us participated in.
The group was also hosted at the synagogue of senior rabbi of the UAE, Rabbi Elie Abadie, who spoke optimistically about the future of Jewish life in the UAE, amid strengthening ties with the Israeli people. After a dinner attended by the Israeli Ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, Lydia Frankel expressed what many in the group felt, “Witnessing the early outcome of the Abraham Accords gives me great hope for our children having a better world.”
Abu Dhabi is both the religious and political capital of the UAE. Safra Catz, CEO of tech giant Oracle and an Israeli-American, was coincidentally in Abu Dhabi on business and spoke to the delegation at the Presidential Palace, personally demonstrating the strengthening business ties between the Emirates and Israel. Since the Abraham Accords, more than 500 Israeli companies are conducting business in the UAE, accounting for over $2 billion in trade.
Manama, Bahrain was once home to 1,000 Jews, but today has only 30. Since the Abraham Accords, their synagogue has been restored. We were joined there by the past Bahraini ambassador to the U.S. and the Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain. Remarkably, the curtain on the ark memorializes the rabbi who helped the community flee to Israel in 1950 and is emblazoned with the passage, “May Hashem bless you from Zion and may you see the bounty of Jerusalem.”
Reflecting on the trip, and the remarkable level of acceptance of Jews in this part of the world, Rubin Guttman said, “I felt more comfortable wearing a kippah in Dubai and Abu Dhabi than in many other places in the world.”
Steven Greenberg said, “Both UAE officials and Bahrainis made it a point to welcome us as Jews, accommodating kashrut and demonstrating their respect for Jewish observance. The general progressive attitudes toward the West and Israel seemed sincere and showed our delegation a desire to cultivate a warm, long-lasting peace. While our Arab hosts were dressed in traditional kanduras and head dress, mutual respect and a desire to cultivate relationships was the order of the day.”
The meaning of an Israel Bonds mission was on display as we met with Israseli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The unfortunate death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emir of Abu Dhabi, could have led to cancellation of our meeting with the president because of his need to attend the Sheikh’s state funeral. But rather than cancel the meeting, Herzog moved it to 8 a.m. to ensure that he could meet with us prior to his departure to the state funeral in Abu Dhabi.
At the conclusion of the trip, the group was impressed by the impact of the Abraham Accords. As Rubin Guttman put it, “We felt that we were walking in the footsteps of history.”
How lasting those footsteps are, only time will tell.
Rubin Guttman of Beachwood is the past chair of Israel Bonds for Northeast Ohio, Lydia Frankel of Pepper Pike is women’s division chair for Northeast Ohio and Steven Greenberg of Beachwood is the bonds chair for Northeast Ohio. The article is reflective of the experiences shared by the Cleveland contingent to the Israel Bonds Footsteps of the Abraham Accords delegation