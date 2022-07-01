One of Chabad’s first outposts in the post-World War II era was in Morocco.
The age-old Jewish community was suffering from a severe lack of education. The time-honored traditions of Moroccan Jewry were fraying among the youth, and assimilation was on the rise. Therefore, one of the final requests of the previous Chabad Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson, before his passing in 1950, was to establish a Jewish educational and social network in Morocco. His vision was fulfilled by his son-and-law and successor, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, whose 28th yahrzeit is being marked this Shabbat.
Several Chabad rabbis were dispatched to the country to begin the operation. Within a short time, they established a wide range of educational institutions. Their work focused on the main Jewish population centers, Fes and Marrakech.
Funding was a problem. The Moroccan Jewish community was destitute, and all support would need to come from abroad. To resolve the issue, the Rebbe turned to the Joint Distribution Committee, which had supported many Chabad activities in Eastern Europe, to fund the operation. As a committee dedicated to Jewish renewal (in addition to alleviating the plight of refugees), the ‘Joint’ agreed to help cover the budget.
For the first period, everything went well. Chabad emissaries opened and administered schools and social institutions in Marrakech and Fes, and the Joint was happy to cover the budget.
But then there was a disagreement.
The Chabad rabbis, and particularly Rabbi Shlomo Matusof, the devoted emissary in Fes, discovered the Moroccan countryside.
In dozens of tiny villages spread throughout Morocco all the way down to the Sahara, there were Jewish families thirsting for education for their children. These families were absolutely destitute; in these villages, children roamed about without shoes, sanitary conditions were horrendous, and modern amenities were unheard of. They desperately needed help.
Rabbi Matusof immediately got to work to establish Jewish schools. In town after town, he would galvanize a group of parents, locate a teacher, procure a space – usually in the local synagogue – and — voila – a school came into existence. Within a short period of time, some sixty such institutions existed.
When the Joint discovered the new operation, its board of directors was nonplussed. According to their reports, the schools were unsanitary, the teachers were not well-trained, and most importantly, the students didn’t seem to be heading towards a life in the Rabbinate. If so, they reasoned, why spend precious funds on this operation.
Letters began to cross the sea between Morocco, France and New York, from the Joint, to Rabbi Matusof, to the Rebbe back in New York. The Rebbe insisted that the institutions continue their work, while the Joint pressed Chabad to reorganize their efforts to focus on enhancing their existing schools in the main population centers and ensuring the future of those students.
But the Rebbe refused to back down. Each of those small institutions, the Rebbe maintained, played a vital role in the Jewish future of their students, and they couldn’t be shuttered at any cost.
The Rebbe reached out to Rabbi Leo Jung, a world-class Jewish activist and the rabbi of a prominent synagogue in New York City. He visited Morocco on behalf of the Joint, touring the Chabad institutions and traveling from town to town to get a glimpse of the work. When he returned, his glowing report turned the tide; the Joint agreed to fund the project.
The Rebbe’s opinion in this dispute was characteristic of his general approach. Moses, the Rebbe would often point out, was chosen to lead the Jewish people after he demonstrated care and concern for a lone, stray sheep in his flock. He didn’t look at metrics of results or promises of potential; to him, every person was precious. A true leader, the Rebbe said, is one who is blind to status, race, and capabilities; a true leader cares for every person equally.
This week, on the third of Tammuz, we will mark the 28th anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing. Today, more than ever, we see the need to adopt the Rebbe’s vision. During a time when Jewish continuity is thrown ever-more into question, we each need to ask ourselves, “What are we doing for the Jewish people?” What is our contribution? Are we engaged only with those who qualify as part of our social standing or are we, in the spirit of Jewish leadership, engaging with the most downtrodden?
Let’s be leaders.
Rabbi Mendy Greenberg is the director of Chabad of Twinsburg.