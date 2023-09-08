Many Clevelanders will remember Cantor Moshe S. Kraus, who visited our city several years ago to lead Shabbat morning services at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst and then on Sunday morning relate his story of Holocaust survival at Bergen-Belsen. Before he appeared two times at Oheb Zedek, he had been invited to Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood by a Holocaust survivor.
Chazzan Kraus was an internationally famous cantor who held cantorial posts around the globe. At an early age, he was the Chief Cantor of Sighet, where Nobel Laureate, Eli Weisel (a young boy) was a member of his choir and a good friend for many years.
He became the city cantor in Budapest while still a young man. Many years later, he was invited to Budapest annually to light a giant menorah in the parliamentary square during Chanukah. When the Nazis arrived, he was sent to several concentration/work camps and then eventually to Bergen-Belsen, where he went to various barracks to sing for fellow inmates.
Hearing about Kraus, the commandant of the camp (Josef Kramer – the “Beast of Belsen”) asked him if he could sing other things besides liturgical music. He told the commandant that he could sign opera in various languages, including German. So, every Sunday, he was brought to the commandant’s home just outside the camp to sing for him and his family. In return, Kraus was given some scraps of food and the guards were told not to hurt him. Details can be found in his biography, “The Life of Moshele Der Zinger: How Singing Saved My Life.”
Upon liberation from Bergen-Belsen by the British, he tried to find members of his family, but his parents and most siblings and relatives had been murdered by the Nazis. He then moved to Palestine and became active in the Israeli army with the formation of the state. Shortly after that, he met his future wife, Rivka, at a soldier’s wedding. He knew instantly that she was the one, but Rivka was cautious at first, eventually agreeing to marry him.
He served as a tank commander and was asked by David Ben Gurion to be the first chief cantor of the Israel Defense Forces. He loved officiating at weddings, but could not handle the funerals after awhile because of his Holocaust experiences.
While performing at a concert in South Africa, an audience member recruited Kraus to be the cantor for a growing shul in Johannesburg. Kraus became the city cantor of Johannesburg for almost two decades. He also served in Mexico where he traveled across the country to teach students about the Holocaust. His final posting was in Ottawa, where he eventually retired. He and Rivka lived there until his passing in May 2023 at age 100. They were married 72 years.
He spoke to multiple audiences in Canada, Europe, Israel and the United States about his Holocaust experiences with the hope that humanity would learn lessons from his experiences. He was kind, thoughtful, witty and an amazing raconteur to both adults and children.
A memorial service was held in Ottawa, and he was later buried in Israel at Beit Shemesh. During the shloshim (following 30 days of mourning) a commentative service was held in Ottawa and attended by many people, including Myka Burke, a senior official from the German embassy, and the Hungarian ambassador to Canada, her excellency Maria Eva Vass-Salazar. Israel was represented by first secretary Eli Lipshitz. Also in attendance was Robert Hage, former Canadian ambassador to Hungary and Slovenia.
Four weeks before his passing, he and Rivka met in Ottawa with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who had read his autobiography and was very touched. He wrote a personal letter to Kraus on his 100th birthday. When they met, they spoke, among other things, about the importance of Holocaust education and combating antisemitism. In addition to the letter honoring Kraus’ 100th birthday, there’s a photo from a special reception held in his honor following a concert at Canada’s National Arts Centre in Ottawa.
A project is underway to develop a scripted film based on Kraus’ life and to promote Holocaust awareness. Kraus was a truly unique individual, blessed by Hashem. His contributions to Jewish music and Holocaust education are a major part of his legacy. It is hoped that the project now in development will preserve that legacy for the benefit of future generations. Those of us who had the opportunity to be with him on multiple occasions around the world are truly blessed.
Aryeh (Larry) Mervine of South Euclid met Cantor Moshe Kraus many years ago at a friend’s son’s wedding in Toronto and became a friend of the Krauses for many decades.