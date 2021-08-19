10th annual FIDF Ohio Chapter Guys Night Out

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Ohio chapter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces gathered their troops and handed out cigars for the 10th annual Guys Night Out on June 12. Combating the Delta variant, the fun-filled male bonding night was relocated into well-ventilated, but well-stocked tents behind Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Two-hundred-seventy-five guests were treated to premium liquor bars, kosher strolling dinner, cigar lounge, unique raffle drawings and casino games. For the next three years, the proceeds of the event will benefit the brave soldiers of the Gaza Division and Northern Gaza Brigade who serve in the IDF and protect the borders of Israel and Jews worldwide, day in and day out.
“Guys Night Out has grown incredibly over the past seven years to become the FIDF Ohio chapter’s premier social event,” said FIDF Ohio director Lane Schlessel. “We’ve seen scores of new faces come out to support the soldiers, and have attracted more than 50 business and family sponsors each year.