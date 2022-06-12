11th Annual FIDF Guys Night Out

Brett.jpeg

What is it about cigars that brings out the guys on a Thursday night?

For the Ohio Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, a night of good food with good friends enveloped in a hazy cloud of tobacco smoke at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights was the winning combination on June 2.

Perhaps, it was the allure of the whiskey and tequila bar that drew a chartered party bus of Columbus men to return to the event a year later where they had hatched a plan to start their own chapter in Buckeye country.

Whatever the allure, it worked as evidenced by the sold-out crowd that was there for a much bigger purpose than male bonding.

Raising funds to support the Lone Soldiers of the IDF was at the top of the minds of all the men in attendance.

Co-chairs Richard Uria and Jeff Cohen had no problem meeting their goals through the fantastic silent auction and raffle tickets sold around the event by the lovely young ladies.

Israel’s lone soldiers may not have family in Israel, but the men of Northeast Ohio certainly have their back, and with their remarkable support, they have adopted them into their hearts as well.

