11th Annual FIDF Guys Night Out

What is it about cigars that brings out the guys on a Thursday night?
For the Ohio Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, a night of good food with good friends enveloped in a hazy cloud of tobacco smoke at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights was the winning combination on June 2.
Perhaps, it was the allure of the whiskey and tequila bar that drew a chartered party bus of Columbus men to return to the event a year later where they had hatched a plan to start their own chapter in Buckeye country.
Whatever the allure, it worked as evidenced by the sold-out crowd that was there for a much bigger purpose than male bonding.