Allison Rose Foundation Yellow Brick Road Celebration

Determined to change the lives of food allergy families though education, research and advocacy, more than 500 supporters of the Allison Rose Foundation journeyed to the “Land of Oz” via it’s Yellow Brick Road Celebration held at Embassy Suites By Hilton Cleveland Rockside Hotel in Independence.
No ruby slippers were required, but guests were asked to use their brains to hear and understand the complexities of living with food allergies.
Hearts were tapped to buy tickets for an Emerald City worthy raffle that raised funds to create the Allison Rose Foundation Observation Space at the new Cleveland Clinic Food Allergy Center in Strongsville.
Featured speaker and Broadway star Jessica Vosk shared her moving personal journey of living with complex challenges, such as being on planes, eating in restaurants and even getting kissed by a date who may have consumed an allergen.
After just having finished playing the character of the wicked witch Ephaba in “Wicked” for two years, Volk relates her character’s defining green skin and the feeling of not fitting in as something personally relatable to her own situation. Her lioness-like courage to live a life without fear, while still being vigilant is inspirational to all.