A morning minyan celebration was held in honor of Dr. Malcolm Brahms 103rd birthday on Dec. 1 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. Brahms has celebrated his birthdays at morning minyan since his 100th birthday, complete with a breakfast with 36 daily minyan attendees. His children, Lauren Resnik of San Diego and Rabbi Jan Brahms of Houston, also recently visited him Nov. 16 in celebration of his 103rd birthday. According to a news release, Brahms has been a regular morning minyan attendee for almost 15 years, and lives in his own home with the help of his caregiver, Hannah Leonard, who brings him to morning minyan each weekday. While congregants pray, Leonard can be seen preparing breakfast for the 25 to 30 people in attendance. The 22-year-old Parma Heights resident has been with Brahms for over four years, and also volunteered as a greeter during the High Holy Days. Brahms served as the orthopedic surgeon for the Cleveland Browns from 1965 to 1980, operating on Browns Paul Warfield, who went on to become a Hall of Fame wide receiver. After the successful surgery, former Browns owner Art Modell offered him the position. Many of the people who attend the morning minyan have told Brahms that he operated on them years earlier, the release stated. Brahams still has a great love of football and watches every Browns game, as well as all the other teams. He also enjoys golf, which he played into his 80s. Brahms continued working until he was 93, and still gives orthopedic advice to his friends, family and morning minyan attendees. To read more about Brahms, visit bit.ly/3jDXiTb.
B’nai Jeshurun celebrates Brahms’ 103rd birthday
