The 12th class of Beachwood High School’s Gallery of Success were honored April 8 at the high school’s auditorium with a continental breakfast, an assembly with students, building tours, a luncheon and an afternoon meet-and-greet. Nominees are selected by a committee of Beachwood community members, and are selected for their accomplishments since high school, which makes them role models for students. The Gallery of Success was established in 1985 and has 140 members. Honorees, from left to right, are: Robert Marks (1984), Dr. David Rosenberg (1966), Aaron D. Marks (2002), Sophia L. Hall (2005), Judson A. Kline (1968), Emily Yahr (2004), Jay B. Lurie (1998), Fran Wineguest Bulloff (1967), David B. Ostro (1975) and Eric Desatnik (1997). To read more about the inductees, visit cjn.org/beachwood.