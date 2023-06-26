The Mind Challenge for the New Majority, a trivia game created by Art Greenberg and Phil Levine, recently hosted its 2023 semifinal in Middleburgh Heights, with the Beachwood team placing fourth overall. Team members are Les Snider, from left, Rory Sanders, Fred Valins, Linda Waldman, Rick Fishman and Chad Cohen. Beachwood’s program manager Susan Gordon-Merdler holds the Beachwood sign. The challenge is a trivia tournament created to enhance senior socialization and encourage those at senior centers across Northeast Ohio to exercise their minds. Over 90 teams from 51 cities competed in this year’s tournament, which started on May 9.
developing
Beachwood’s Mind Challenge team places fourth overall in semifinal
-
- Posted
- Comments