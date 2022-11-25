Merit scholars

Beachwood School Board vice president Jillian DeLong, board president Megan Walsh, Beachwood High School principal Paul Chase; board member Kim Allamby, Commended student Dhruv Seth, Commended student Vincent Crenshaw, semifinalist Kai Zheng, semifinalist Netta Haas, Commended student Kaajal Krishnan, and board members Wendy Leatherberry and Josephine Chan. 

 Submitted photo

The Beachwood Board of Education recently honored seven Beachwood High School seniors who were named National Merit Scholars semifinalists and Commended students on Oct. 10.

Semifinalists are Netta Haas and Kai Zheng. Commended students are Vincent Crenshaw, Maya Eisengart, Kaajal Krishnan, Rebecca Lawton and Dhruv Seth.

“This is an amazing accomplishment,” Beachwood High School principal Paul Chase said at the event, according to a news release. “We are incredibly proud of you.”

With 16,000 semifinalists across the country, 15,000 students will advance to finalists and be notified in February, 2023.

