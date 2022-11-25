The Beachwood Board of Education recently honored seven Beachwood High School seniors who were named National Merit Scholars semifinalists and Commended students on Oct. 10.
Semifinalists are Netta Haas and Kai Zheng. Commended students are Vincent Crenshaw, Maya Eisengart, Kaajal Krishnan, Rebecca Lawton and Dhruv Seth.
“This is an amazing accomplishment,” Beachwood High School principal Paul Chase said at the event, according to a news release. “We are incredibly proud of you.”
With 16,000 semifinalists across the country, 15,000 students will advance to finalists and be notified in February, 2023.