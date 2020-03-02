It was a full house as Beth Israel-The West Temple held its annual Casino Night Feb. 22 at the Cleveland temple. Congregants and friends tried their luck at several table games, including blackjack, roulette and craps, with proceeds supporting operations at Cleveland’s only West Side synagogue. Guests of the evening also enjoyed lots of lively conversation, and a slew of Middle Eastern delicacies, including hummus, falafel, baba ghanoush and tabbouleh. A cash bar was also “on hand.” No pun intended.
