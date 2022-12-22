Bikur Cholim delivers doughnuts to frontline workers

Bikur Cholim of Cleveland delivers doughnuts to frontline workers on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 at University Hospitals main campus in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Volunteers visited the emergency department, the pediatric intensive care unit and the medial intensive care unit, delivering doughnuts to staff like nurses Melvin Cain, Justin Mullet, Mike Mewhinney and Nate Blue. Volunteers also went to other hospitals.
“We are so fortunate to live in Cleveland where we have such a robust medical community,” Bikur Cholim Executive Director Rabbi Alan Joseph Bikur Cholim of Cleveland said in a news release. “The dedication of these institutions and the close relationships we have with them is what allows Bikur Cholim to fulfill our mission every day. We felt it so appropriate to tie the messages of Chanukah – those of hope and determination– as a way to thank our frontline workers.”