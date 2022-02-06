Brady Middle School student Ivy Berlin has been selected as the sixth-grade winner in the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art, Writing & Multimedia Contest, sponsored by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.
The contest is intended to encourage students to reflect upon King’s life, philosophy and impact on the civil rights movement and present-day America.
Students were challenged to create art and corresponding essays that describe how civil rights and diversity affect their lives and how they can continue the work of King in their own way.
Winners at each grade level from six to 12 were selected based on originality, relevance to theme and effective and creative expression.