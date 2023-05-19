Students at Brady Middle School in Pepper Pike held a Q&A with Holocaust survivor Erika Gold March 24 as part of the school’s “No Place for Hate” program. Gold, 90, was born in Budapest in 1932 and was 11 years old when the Nazis invaded Budapest in 1944. Students working on the “No Place for Hate” initiative first watched a video of Gold discussing her life March 23 and then held small group discussions about what they heard before speaking with Gold the following day.

