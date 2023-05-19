Students at Brady Middle School in Pepper Pike held a Q&A with Holocaust survivor Erika Gold March 24 as part of the school’s “No Place for Hate” program. Gold, 90, was born in Budapest in 1932 and was 11 years old when the Nazis invaded Budapest in 1944. Students working on the “No Place for Hate” initiative first watched a video of Gold discussing her life March 23 and then held small group discussions about what they heard before speaking with Gold the following day.
developing
Brady Middle School students speak with Holocaust survivor
-
- Posted
- Comments
CJN Most Popular
-
Beachwood zoning code hearing raises questions about home synagogues
-
Beachwood resident’s cancer diagnosis leads to gym towel donation
-
Cleveland Clinic, Lyndhurst Mayor Ward to meet over TRW property
-
Orange student charged after bullet found in school cafeteria
-
Jewish groups to work with Catholic school after antisemitic comment