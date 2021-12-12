Brahms celebrates 102nd birthday

Dr. Malcom Brahms celebrated his 102nd birthday Dec. 1 at morning minyan at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.

Brahms, who was the Cleveland Browns orthopedic surgeon for 15 years, attends minyan almost every day and occasionally leads service and takes aliyahs.

A tribute breakfast was held in his honor with 60 worshipers showing up for minyan and breakfast.

Cantor Aaron Shifman and Lifsa Schachter, wife of Rabbi Stanley Schachter, called with their greetings from Israel.