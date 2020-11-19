Care packages for servicemen

Students at Brady Middle School in Pepper Pike, under the guidance of Samantha Schaedler, filled care packages for a dozen Orange High School and Kenston High School graduates that are serving in the military. The boxes were filled with handmade cards, candy, toiletries, socks, Chapsticks, gift cards, books, handmade painted tiles by former Orange teacher and graduate Heidi Rudolph and school memorabilia. It was a cross-community effort with more than 100 pounds of Halloween candy collected and local veterans adding their support by donating needed items including magazines, newspapers and journals. Leftover candy was donated to local first responders.