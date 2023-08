Carlo Wolff, a published author and former Cleveland Jewish News staff reporter, spoke in a Q&A and signed books at a launch party for his newest book “Invisible Soul: Uncovering Cleveland’s Underground Soul Scene” Aug. 3 at Negative Space Gallery in Cleveland.

“Invisible Soul” was written by Wolff alongside co-author James O’Hare and illustrator Ron Hill about Cleveland’s soul music scene from the 1950s to the 1980s. It can be purchased at invisiblesoul.act3creative.com.