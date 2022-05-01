Celebrating Jewish Life held its Second Seder experience at Embassy Suites in Beachwood, with 85 people participating in person and another dozen picking up dinner and joining along virtually.
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim was joined by entertainment professional Chuck Fink, who led songs from the traditional prayer of gratitude with “Dayenu” to a contemporary prayer for peace in Ukraine with “Blowin in the Wind.”
Along with the usual symbols on the seder plate, added were Haggadah readings for an orange for inclusion and sunflower seeds of hope, representing the national flower of Ukraine.
They also honored the Abraham Accords, saying “in every generation there are those who rise up against us, but God sustains us,” according to an email about the event.
Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.