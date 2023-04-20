Celebrating Jewish Life participants enjoyed an interactive Second Seder led by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and Chuck Fink at Bruce Sternberg’s new facility, Kitchen 216, in the SITE Building in Beachwood. Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
