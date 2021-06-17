Led by Rabbi Rosette Baron Haim, Celebrating Jewish Life, a subscription series of six festive Jewish holiday experiences, celebrated Shavuot with a Shavuot-Shabbat celebration at the Cleveland Metroparks Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst.
Attendees could chose to attend indoors, outdoors or via Zoom from their home. Dinner was served in prepackaged containers so there was no contact with wait staff.
Cantor Laurel Barr accompanied by her husband, Chad Barr, and the Cleveland Jewish community enjoyed prayers, song and the Shehechiyanu blessing.
Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.