Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls celebrated its first Purim as a group March 7 at Holbrook Hollows in Bainbridge Township.

Close to 100 adults and children were in attendance, with signage and decorations donated by Sherri Foxman’s Party411. Following a Megillah reading, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner, cocktails and desserts.

The event also included children’s entertainment, crafts and music.

“Purim is a time to celebrate as a community, to gather together – adults and children – to hear the story of our survival as a people,” Rabbi Shneur Itzinger, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls, said in a news release.

“What greater joy can there be than to be surrounded by family and friends in celebration of our rich heritage.” 

