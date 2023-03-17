Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls celebrated its first Purim as a group March 7 at Holbrook Hollows in Bainbridge Township.
Close to 100 adults and children were in attendance, with signage and decorations donated by Sherri Foxman’s Party411. Following a Megillah reading, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner, cocktails and desserts.
The event also included children’s entertainment, crafts and music.
“Purim is a time to celebrate as a community, to gather together – adults and children – to hear the story of our survival as a people,” Rabbi Shneur Itzinger, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls, said in a news release.
“What greater joy can there be than to be surrounded by family and friends in celebration of our rich heritage.”