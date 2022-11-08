Volunteers affiliated with jNet recently packed 100 bags for food insecure families at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid. The bags included 20 pounds of potatoes, apples, salmon, pasta, tomato sauce, fruit, walnuts and other pantry staples.
Community volunteers help pack bags at Kosher Food Pantry
