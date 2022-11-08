Kosher food pantry volunteers

Volunteers are Shalom Plotkin, from left, of Right at Home, Rivka Goldstein, former manager of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, Jodi Turk of PowerMax, Janet Newman of Highway Transport, Michael Levin of Farmers Bank, Michelle Ryb of Buy Rite and Steve Newman of Newman & Company, CPAs.

 Photo / Tamar Witkes

Volunteers affiliated with jNet recently packed 100 bags for food insecure families at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid. The bags included 20 pounds of potatoes, apples, salmon, pasta, tomato sauce, fruit, walnuts and other pantry staples. 

