Darrell L. McNair and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic were honored at the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio’s 68th Annual Humanitarian Award Celebration was held Dec. 6 at the downtown Cleveland Hilton Hotel.
McNair is president and CEO of MVP Group of Companies and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic is CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic.
Teresa Metcalf Beasley, partner at McDonald Hopkins, introduced McNair, while Beth E. Mooney, retired chair and CEO of Keycorp and a past honoree, introduced Mihaljevic. Both honorees gave brief remarks about their life journey and appreciation for recognition of being honored.
The event featured an evening reception with over 750 attendees, including past award recipients and leaders from businesses across Northeast Ohio. A formal dinner was served.
Russ Mitchell, WKYC news anchor who also serves on the board of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, hosted the program.
Opening remarks were given by Cipriano S. Beredo III past chair of the Diversity Center board and Tracie M. Longpre, chair of the Diversity Center board. Peggy Zone Fisher, president and CEO of the Diversity Center, spoke about the mission of the Diversity Center and the Diversity Center today.
Honorary co-chairs Milton and Tamar Maltz, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Carole Hoover and Fred Nance, and board co-chairs Jill Hennessey and Rob Soroka.
Jason Vasquez, Tracie M. Longpre, Chair, Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio Board of Directors