Under a backdrop of inclusion, acceptance and respect, The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio held its 65th annual Humanitarian Award Dinner at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel in downtown Cleveland. More than 800 people from a multitude of ethnic backgrounds and walks of life attended the event on Nov. 13. Award recipients were honored for their involvement and contributions to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups in Northeast Ohio. Proceeds from the event will help sustain the student and youth programs serving more than 12,000 young people in 11 counties.
