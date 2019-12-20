Under a backdrop of inclusion, acceptance and respect, The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio held its 65th annual Humanitarian Award Dinner at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel in downtown Cleveland. More than 800 people from a multitude of ethnic backgrounds and walks of life attended the event on Nov. 13. Award recipients were honored for their involvement and contributions to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups in Northeast Ohio. Proceeds from the event will help sustain the student and youth programs serving more than 12,000 young people in 11 counties.

Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio’s 65th annual Humanitarian Award Dinner photos

1 of 19

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jeff Mendes is a writer and photography buff, and we’ve given him our camera. Look for him in the community and at society events around town. Want Jeff to be at your event? Email him at wheresjeff@cjn.org.