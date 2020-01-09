Volunteers through the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish volunteer network Mitzvah Week spent Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 at 10 social service organizations around Cleveland, including the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid, the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland in Cleveland, the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights, American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Cleveland, JFSA’s Horvitz YouthAbility in Pepper Pike, St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland, Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Lunch Plus Program in Beachwood, Family Promise of Greater Cleveland in Cleveland, Wiggins Place in Beachwood and Montefiore in Beachwood. Stephanie Wieder, Federation’s Jewish volunteer network chair, assisted in coordinating the efforts.