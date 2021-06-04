Early childhood educators meet in-person after 15 months

Front row, from left: Tracey Bortz of Gross Schechter Day School, Abby Berkowitz of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, Jessica Robins of the Mandel JCC, Liza Adams of the Mandel JCC and Miriam Greenberg of Solon Chabad; back, Rivky Wolf of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Suzanne Appel of Bellefaire JDN, Katie Theobald of Temple Emanu El, Nachama Skolnick Moskowitz of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, Jane Mayers of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Erica Wilkov of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Linda Bensoussan of YABI Nursery and Child Care, Marilyn Zaas of Park Synagogue and Lori Kowit of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland.

 Submitted photo

All of the area’s early childhood directors were meeting monthly on Zoom due to COVID-19 until May 19 when they were able to meet in-person. They meet as a team to support, collaborate, problem solve, brag and commiserate with one another.

“Yesterday was amazing for me – we were able to gather in person, offer and receive hugs, and connect in ways we hadn’t been able to during the 15 months previously,” Nachama Skolnick Moskowitz, senior director, director of curriculum resources at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, wrote to the group. “And on top of that, the retirement celebration was so touching, thanks to the planners, to Linda’s so thoughtful d’var Torah and all the well wishes. ... I leave with such admiration for all you do on behalf of the community and am delighted to call you my teachers, ... my colleagues (we’ve been partners in so much) and my friends (no extra comment needed).”

Linda Bensoussan was recognized as retired, announcing the impending closure of YABI Nursery and Child Care in University Heights. 

