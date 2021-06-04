Early childhood educators meet in-person after 15 months

All of the area’s early childhood directors were meeting monthly on Zoom due to COVID-19 until May 19 when they were able to meet in-person. They meet as a team to support, collaborate, problem solve, brag and commiserate with one another.
“Yesterday was amazing for me – we were able to gather in person, offer and receive hugs, and connect in ways we hadn’t been able to during the 15 months previously,” Nachama Skolnick Moskowitz, senior director, director of curriculum resources at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, wrote to the group. “And on top of that, the retirement celebration was so touching, thanks to the planners, to Linda’s so thoughtful d’var Torah and all the well wishes. ... I leave with such admiration for all you do on behalf of the community and am delighted to call you my teachers, ... my colleagues (we’ve been partners in so much) and my friends (no extra comment needed).”
Linda Bensoussan was recognized as retired, announcing the impending closure of YABI Nursery and Child Care in University Heights.