Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood celebrated its Consecration Class of 5783 and honored Jane Mayers, who retired as director of the Early Childhood Center, during its Shabbat evening service Nov. 11.
Fairmount Temple celebrates consecration class
