Teenagers from Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s confirmation class in Beachwood, Elizabeth Baptist Church in Cleveland and Affinity Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland joined forces through a Greater Cleveland Congregations’ sponsored event to meet and socialize with one another, learn leadership skills, make sandwiches and deliver them to homeless shelters in downtown Cleveland Jan. 18.
The teens took buses to three downtown shelters: St. Malachi, Norma Herr Women’s Shelter and Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries Men’s Shelter. The event was a part of the Teen Hope initiative.