Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s caring community committee filled 40 new backpacks with school supplies for Cuyahoga County’s Children and Family Services’ “Fill the Backpack Challenge” to support foster children.
More than $2,300 was raised and on Aug. 3, several committee members gathered outside at the home of Lauren and Andy Klein to fill the backpacks with binders and notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, scissors, calculators, paper and more.
“During this pandemic, our committee still met (via Zoom) to explore ways we could continue to reach out to others,” said Andy Klein, a committee member. “We coordinated a phone bank for which 85 volunteers called over 650 of their fellow temple members to check in and make sure they were OK.”
The 12-member committee also raised donations from members to send pizzas, boxed sub meals, dozens of doughnuts, and bagels and cream cheese to feed front-line workers at MetroHealth at a time when the hospital’s cafeteria was closed.