Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood held its family Purim celebration March 5 with over 350 attended the festivities. Attendees were encouraged to wear costumes, and activities included playing games for prizes, and crafts to make Purim masks and crowns. Attendees also sang songs and listened to a Purim story from teen volunteers. Also on March 5, other temple members gathered to assemble more than 70 Purim packages with homemade hamantaschen and candy for older temple members.
developing
Fairmount Temple hosts family Purim event, mitzvah activity
-
- Posted
- Comments
CJN Most Popular
-
Cleveland Clinic to demolish, sell TRW campus in Lyndhurst
-
Proposed Beachwood library features two floors, 500-seat auditorium
-
Brett, Wiggins partner with The Gathering Place to launch traveling wig salon
-
Beachwood council approves $158K shade shelters purchase
-
Ohio teen affixes mezuzah on Times Square store