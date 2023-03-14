PurimK_Class_DuhamelClass.jpg

Kindergarten teacher Jackie Duhamel, dressed as a Twizzler candy, pictured with her kindergarten students and teen helpers at the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple family Purim celebration March 5.

 Submitted photos

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood held its family Purim celebration March 5 with over 350 attended the festivities. Attendees were encouraged to wear costumes, and activities included playing games for prizes, and crafts to make Purim masks and crowns. Attendees also sang songs and listened to a Purim story from teen volunteers. Also on March 5, other temple members gathered to assemble more than 70 Purim packages with homemade hamantaschen and candy for older temple members. 

Celebrating Purim around the community

