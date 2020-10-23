The Fairmount Temple Religious School hosted a drive-thru Oct. 4 for families to pick up care packages for Sukkot and Simchat Torah.
Each package contained craft projects, family activities and ritual resources to help make celebrating these festivals at home a fun and worthwhile experience.
“We’re so happy to bring accessible and meaningful holiday celebrations to our temple families with these care packages,” said Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, lower school director, in a news release. “We hope everyone enjoys learning about the holidays, making new Jewish memories and tapping into the tradition in innovative ways.”