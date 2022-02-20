Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Caring Community completely furnished a home for a family of refugees from Afghanistan. Under the leadership of project chair Vivian Singer, the Beachwood congregation donated everything the family needed to move in from furniture, including lamps, pots, pans, towels, bedding to groceries.
Once everything was collected, furniture movers and volunteers descended on the home on Cleveland’s west side and got to work. In two days that happened to fall during a major snowstorm, temple members were able to get the house clean, move in and arrange the furniture, make up the beds, put away all the kitchen supplies, and install whatever items were missing, according to a news release. Turning over the keys to the father of the Afghan family was a wonderful moment and “I’m thrilled at how many people were really excited to participate in this project,” Singer said. “It was an incredible team effort.”
The temple worked on this Afghan welcome project with US Together, a refugee resettlement agency that is a Cleveland affiliate of HIAS.