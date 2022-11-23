The Jewish Federation of Cleveland kicked of its Israel at 75 celebration series with a performance by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra on Nov. 12 at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at the Severance Music Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.

Led by its music director, Maestro Lahav Shani, the concert program featured some of the classics by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev: Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 (Classical); Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet (suite of 20 minutes); and Prokofiev Symphony No. 5.

The IPO was founded in 1936 by Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman and has only performed in Cleveland twice, the last being 2015. It is based at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv.