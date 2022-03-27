The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network recently distributed over 900 care packages to Cleveland Jewish community members with their JVN care initiative.
Twenty synagogues and Jewish agencies collaborated on the initiative to reach out to individuals and families who would benefit. The packages were filled with a few special comfort items and a message of encouragement from their community.
Thirty JVN volunteers assembled and delivered the packages to community members.
For more information on how you can get involved and volunteer with JVN, contact Susan Hyman at shyman@jewishcleveland.org or call 216-593-2887.