At the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s annual Young Leadership Division event, Summer Soiree, “goes to the drive-in!” attendees celebrated summer, reunited with friends, met new faces and enjoyed a night out at Mayfield Road Drive-In in Munson Township.
Attendees socialized with one another over giant jenga and cornhole, took photos with Cleveland Indians’ mascot Slider and the “racing hot dog mascots” and took part in raffles.
Under starry skies, the evening concluded with a showing of the film, “A League of Their Own.”
Summer Soirée co-chairs were Danny Abramowitz, Sammy Gross and Spencer Yasinow.