Fernway Elementary School students, principal Chris Hayward and representatives from Dollar General Corp. gathered outside the Shaker Heights school on Feb. 7 for the presentation of a $20,000 check to help rebuild its library collection.

The school, which was damaged heavily in a July 2018 fire, received the check from Dollar General Literacy Foundation and American Association of School Libraries to help buy books to rebuild its library collection. It was provided through the organizations’ joint Beyond Words grant program. Fernway students are attending Onaway, Boulevard and Woodbury elementary schools while the building undergoes construction, costing $15.8 million. The school is due to reopen in the summer for staff and in August for the 2020-2021 school year. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of its stores and distribution centers, according to a news release.