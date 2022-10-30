FIDF
Submitted photo

The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Ohio chapter Guys Mission 2022 enjoys its first day in Israel, overlooking Jerusalem on Oct. 21. Cleveland Jewish Publication Company board chair Paul Singerman, 6th from left, and his grandson, Reece Singerman, to his left, both of Solon, joined the 2022 mission. 

