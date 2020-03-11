FIDF visits Ohioans in Florida

About 35 Ohio natives wintering in Florida gathered with nearly 100 other Friends of the Israel Defense Forces supporters from the Midwest region on Feb. 23, at the private residence of Michigan residents Miriam and Fred Ferber in Delray Beach for a brunch program.
The event provided FIDF supporters with a firsthand look into the unique challenges facing Israel.
The program’s guest speaker, combat soldier Sgt. Gaya, spoke about her paternal grandfather, who served as a mayor of a village where he was a sworn Nazi, and her maternal great-grandmother, who is a Holocaust survivor.
Her father left his home at a young age to become a pastry chef and eventually found his way to Israel, where he later converted to Judaism, served in the IDF, and met Sgt. Gaya’s mother.