Like a progressive dinner, the ongoing 22nd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival served up its next course March 3 in a most delicious way.
The well-traveled creator of TV’s “Diners, Dine-Ins and Dives” starring Guy Fieri, David Page came to the Stonewall Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood to share entertaining stories of America’s favorite dishes as told in his new book, “Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America’s Favorite Dishes.”
Over 90 foodies were treated to such Jewish American classics such as black and white cookies, ruggalah and made-to-order egg cream as they listened to the fascinating tales of our national cuisines.
Page offered a nostalgic look at foods that made immigrants feel more American explaining the Jewish love for Chinese food.
He shared a fascinating tale of the bagel’s rise to popularity via the Lender brothers’ mass-produced variety leading to a softer, chewier variety, much to the chagrin of former New York purists like attendees Arlyne and Howard Bochnek.
Moderated by Ron Block, who is a judge for the James Beard Cookbook Awards, the night was a yummy treat for all.