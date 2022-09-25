Whodunnit? That was the question on the minds of 500 novice mystery sleuths over the weekend of Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the place of the crime – The Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in Chagrin Falls.
Showcasing the former Cleveland Jewish News’ arts and culture columnist, Bob Abelman, his novella, “Murder, Center Stage,” was adapted for the annual fundraiser, Murder by the Falls.
Patrons arrived early to sample fare from the some of the best restaurants in town before watching the mystery unfold as told by actors such as Jan Jones and even Chagrin Falls officials like Police Chief Amber Dacek.
At intermission, patrons donned their deputy badges, sharpened their pencil and were set free to wander the downtown area for the next hour scouring for clues. Meeting actors on the sidewalk and observing vignettes set in storefront windows, the crime solvers met in the town hall for dessert, a book signing by Abelman and to discuss their researched theories.