Foundation Auto Corp. recently donated $7,800 to University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland.
“Giving back to the community is very important to us,” Foundation COO Chuck Kramer said in a news release. “In the month of October, a portion of every car our Cleveland Heights store, Foundation Honda, sold was put into a fund to give back to cancer research.”
Foundation president and CEO Kevin Kutschinski said in the release, “There is more hope for more Americans to become cancer survivors than ever before thanks to hospitals like UH Seidman Cancer Center, whose commitment to finding new cures and treatments has been an important catalyst for that progress. Foundation Auto has a commitment to be a supportive corporate citizen in our local communities. A commitment that our team doesn’t take lightly.”