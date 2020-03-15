Friendship Circle held its annual Teen Scene Girls Cafe Night, a pop-up restaurant and craft shop, on March 3. The theme was “barnyard bonanza and boutique.” Teenage volunteers work together with teen girls with exceptionalities throughout the program year to prepare for and coordinate the event. The boutique items for sale were made by the girls. The dinner menu was developed by the girls and some of the dishes were made by them. The girls ran the restaurant fully, from operating the hostess stand to waiting on tables to working at the boutique.
