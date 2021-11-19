Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood commemorated Veterans Day Nov. 11. The lower school students heard from Rabbi Sgt. Jason Claude and Capt. Joe Hochheiser, who have children in the school.
Claude enlisted in the U.S. Army three weeks before Sept. 11, 2001, and was shortly thereafter deployed to Iraq as a tanker. After an injury, he joined the New York Guard for eight years and serves as a supervisor to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Hochheiser is a Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Air Force serving across the United States.
The junior high and Stark High School students provided a presentation on the Vietnam Memorial. The presentation connected the sacrifices of those who served in Vietnam with the sacrifices of all veterans who have served to protect the United States.