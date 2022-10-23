The chag spirit was felt throughout the building at Fuchs Mizrachi School. From the 12-month-olds to 12th graders, they celebrated the chagim together.
Whether it was pre-Rosh Hashanah shofar blowing, apples and honey stations, learning halachot, seder simanim, chessed trips, or a Selichot bonfire, students were prepared to enjoy Rosh Hashanah with their families and friends.
For Sukkot, students engaged in sukkot building, learning about the arba minim and halachot of Sukkot.
The Genshaft Early Childhood held a lulav and etrog parade with songs while older students engaged davening, learning and special field trips to enhance the simcha during chol hamoed.