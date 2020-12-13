David Gilbert, who is president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, spoke to Temple Emanu El’s Brotherhood Nov. 16. Gilbert spoke about each organization he leads and how they attract visitors and events to Cleveland as well as the impact of the canceled events since the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL draft the city of Cleveland is hosting in April 2021 is still on as scheduled, although it won’t be the same as previous years, he told the more than 60 people in attendance.
