Perhaps it’s best we don’t dwell on the score of the Cleveland Browns versus New England Patriots game Nov. 14.
Let’s just not go there, OK?
But, you’ll be happy to know at the same time the Browns were getting cooked in the east, former players were scoring big for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Taste of the Browns.
This year’s honorary event co-chairs included Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio; alumnus Browns wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs; and chef-owner Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit. Normally held in September and postponed due to COVID-19 last year, the event was reimagined and recast as a family friendly day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A day at the zoo, that is, with delicious food samples from 25 of Cleveland’s top restaurants.
Grazing among the animals in the Australian Outback, over 700 Browns fans sampled from such restaurants as Flour, Lago and Deagan’s Kitchen.
Bidding on silent auction items, like a Baker Mayfield jersey, bidders and attendees helped reach the food bank’s mission of providing over 1.2 million meals to those in need in Northeast Ohio.
In true Cleveland fashion, a heavy wet snow may have kept attendees from watching the game in the amphitheater, and in so, choosing to eat and run.
Undoubtedly, the best seat in the house went to new Browns’ fan Luke Saltzman, who was warm and comfy being pushed in his stroller by his parents and grandparents.
Now, that’s a win.