Bill Greenwald of Highland Heights recently celebrated his 90th birthday at a lunch at Burntwood Tavern in South Russell. He was joined by his wife, Connie, and their children, Mitch and Julie Greenwald, Jeff and Carmen Greenwald, Andy Greenwald, who attended the lunch virtually from his home in Phoenix, and Mitch and Julie’s children, Ellie, Clara and Max Greenwald. Greenwald flew jets in the U.S. Air Force and in April he visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base 5 miles south of Tucson, Ariz. There are over 400 war planes on display at the base and Greenwald is pictured below with the first jet he flew in the air force.